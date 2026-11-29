Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,044 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 11.5% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $76,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 7,534 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stonex Financial upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Aletheia Capital lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.89.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $124.50 and a 52 week high of $243.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.58. The company has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. The company had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.74%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buy back $150 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $7,648,787.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 765,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,595,812.15. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $144,122,997.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,336,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,187,310.22. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

These are some of the NVDA stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Article: NVIDIA's AI Cloud Revenues Nearly Triple

Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Negative Sentiment: Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Article: Why Nvidia pared opening gains to decline again on Friday?

Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to four Southeast Asian countries while they address tighter U.S. export rules. Any prolonged halt could delay sales, while new restrictions on remote access to computing capacity may constrain demand from regional data centers. Article: Nvidia Tells Partners to Pause Shipments to Southeast Asia

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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