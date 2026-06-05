NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981,861 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 19,511 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.1% of Atria Investments Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $183,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. New Street Research reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.38.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,906,961 shares of company stock worth $384,041,268. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $218.66 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $202.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $138.83 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted fresh AI infrastructure wins tied to NVIDIA, including South Korea’s LG Group reportedly planning to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, plus new partnerships with companies such as Corning, EXL, Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, and Netris that deepen NVIDIA’s ecosystem around AI data centers and networking.

Several articles highlighted fresh AI infrastructure wins tied to NVIDIA, including South Korea’s LG Group reportedly planning to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, plus new partnerships with companies such as Corning, EXL, Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, and Netris that deepen NVIDIA’s ecosystem around AI data centers and networking. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remained bullish on NVIDIA’s long-term setup, pointing to Blackwell, AI inference, CUDA, and the company’s expanding push into AI PCs and enterprise AI as reasons the growth story still looks intact.

Analysts and commentators remained bullish on NVIDIA’s long-term setup, pointing to Blackwell, AI inference, CUDA, and the company’s expanding push into AI PCs and enterprise AI as reasons the growth story still looks intact. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s comments at Computex and in media interviews reinforced confidence that AI infrastructure spending is still accelerating, with NVIDIA positioned at the center of that spending cycle.

Jensen Huang’s comments at Computex and in media interviews reinforced confidence that AI infrastructure spending is still accelerating, with NVIDIA positioned at the center of that spending cycle. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA also made headlines for product and strategic moves, including the DSX platform for AI factory design, a reported $400 million acquisition of AI software startup Kumo, and a new AI chip for PCs, all of which expand the company’s addressable market but do not immediately change near-term financial results.

NVIDIA also made headlines for product and strategic moves, including the DSX platform for AI factory design, a reported $400 million acquisition of AI software startup Kumo, and a new AI chip for PCs, all of which expand the company’s addressable market but do not immediately change near-term financial results. Neutral Sentiment: Broad market sentiment has been mixed: semiconductor stocks sold off after Broadcom’s earnings and some investors rotated within AI hardware, which helps explain why NVIDIA has shown relative resilience rather than an outright surge.

Broad market sentiment has been mixed: semiconductor stocks sold off after Broadcom’s earnings and some investors rotated within AI hardware, which helps explain why NVIDIA has shown relative resilience rather than an outright surge. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and political scrutiny remains a risk, as Senator Elizabeth Warren invited Jensen Huang to testify at a Senate hearing on China AI chip sales and U.S. export controls, keeping pressure on NVIDIA’s China exposure.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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