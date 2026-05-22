NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,697 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 7,569 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.2% of Cadence Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cadence Bank's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 21,970 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Boyer Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. KTF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,489,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $6,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.58.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.8%

NVDA stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 110.48%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue, earnings and cash flow, plus a major beat in data center sales, reinforce NVIDIA’s AI leadership and suggest demand remains very strong.

Record revenue, earnings and cash flow, plus a major beat in data center sales, reinforce NVIDIA’s AI leadership and suggest demand remains very strong. Positive Sentiment: The $80 billion buyback and much higher dividend signal management confidence and should support shareholder returns.

The $80 billion buyback and much higher dividend signal management confidence and should support shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets after the report, reflecting continued Wall Street optimism about NVDA’s long-term growth. Article Title

Multiple analysts raised price targets after the report, reflecting continued Wall Street optimism about NVDA’s long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s new outlook excludes China data-center revenue, which leaves some uncertainty around a key growth market.

Management’s new outlook excludes China data-center revenue, which leaves some uncertainty around a key growth market. Neutral Sentiment: The stock had already run up sharply into earnings, so the market may be using the report as a chance to take profits or wait for even more upside from next-generation Vera Rubin products.

The stock had already run up sharply into earnings, so the market may be using the report as a chance to take profits or wait for even more upside from next-generation Vera Rubin products. Negative Sentiment: Investor expectations were so high that even a blockbuster quarter failed to spark a rally, suggesting the stock may be priced for perfection and vulnerable to near-term volatility.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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