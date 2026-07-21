NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,861 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. AlpenGlobal Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 335,118 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $58,445,000 after buying an additional 38,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded Omniverse libraries in Agent Toolkit, strengthening its physical AI and simulation software ecosystem. Article Title

NVIDIA expanded Omniverse libraries in Agent Toolkit, strengthening its physical AI and simulation software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb expanded use of NVIDIA systems for drug discovery, highlighting demand beyond traditional tech customers. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb expanded use of NVIDIA systems for drug discovery, highlighting demand beyond traditional tech customers. Positive Sentiment: QumulusAI bought 1,632 Blackwell GPUs, signaling continued strong appetite for NVIDIA’s AI hardware. Article Title

QumulusAI bought 1,632 Blackwell GPUs, signaling continued strong appetite for NVIDIA’s AI hardware. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term AI winner, but many pieces are mostly valuation-focused rather than new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term AI winner, but many pieces are mostly valuation-focused rather than new fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: AMD’s Microsoft-backed Helios launch has intensified concerns about competitive pressure in AI data centers. Article Title

AMD’s Microsoft-backed Helios launch has intensified concerns about competitive pressure in AI data centers. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor selloff and “AI bubble” worries may be capping upside and keeping investors cautious. Article Title

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $203.28 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $209.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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