NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,775 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 8,001 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.4% of Intrua Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp set a $310.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $196.93 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $158.39 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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