NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,338 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 10,192 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Journey Advisory Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Emissary Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,979,000. Arnold Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Busey Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 936,709 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $174,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $215.10 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $187.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $217.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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