NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,987 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 29,945 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.7% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $63,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,922,461 shares of company stock valued at $387,385,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $205.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $140.85 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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