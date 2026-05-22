NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,552 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 11,158 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 951,652 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $177,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Finally, Rogco LP lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 22,027 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue, earnings and cash flow, plus a major beat in data center sales, reinforce NVIDIA’s AI leadership and suggest demand remains very strong.

Record revenue, earnings and cash flow, plus a major beat in data center sales, reinforce NVIDIA’s AI leadership and suggest demand remains very strong. Positive Sentiment: The $80 billion buyback and much higher dividend signal management confidence and should support shareholder returns.

The $80 billion buyback and much higher dividend signal management confidence and should support shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets after the report, reflecting continued Wall Street optimism about NVDA’s long-term growth. Article Title

Multiple analysts raised price targets after the report, reflecting continued Wall Street optimism about NVDA’s long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s new outlook excludes China data-center revenue, which leaves some uncertainty around a key growth market.

Management’s new outlook excludes China data-center revenue, which leaves some uncertainty around a key growth market. Neutral Sentiment: The stock had already run up sharply into earnings, so the market may be using the report as a chance to take profits or wait for even more upside from next-generation Vera Rubin products.

The stock had already run up sharply into earnings, so the market may be using the report as a chance to take profits or wait for even more upside from next-generation Vera Rubin products. Negative Sentiment: Investor expectations were so high that even a blockbuster quarter failed to spark a rally, suggesting the stock may be priced for perfection and vulnerable to near-term volatility.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.87. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.48% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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