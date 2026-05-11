NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,821 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 30,598 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 7.2% of Smith Salley Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Smith Salley Wealth Management's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $145,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, New Street Research lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $215.10 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $187.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.68. The company has a market cap of $5.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $217.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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