NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,765,538 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,512,693 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.2% of T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of NVIDIA worth $4,991,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565 over the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.0%

NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $142.03 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, New Street Research decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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