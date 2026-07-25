NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Raised by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,444 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Archer Investment Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13,709.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,454,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,849,603 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,570,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,283,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. President Capital upped their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $206.84 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $207.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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