NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Raised by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,410 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 360,083 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.5% of Vise Technologies Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $149,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $200.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $140.85 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

More NVIDIA News

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,622,461 shares of company stock worth $332,629,083 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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