NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Reduced by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,177 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 12.3% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $203.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $209.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded Omniverse libraries in Agent Toolkit, strengthening its physical AI and simulation software ecosystem. Article Title

NVIDIA expanded Omniverse libraries in Agent Toolkit, strengthening its physical AI and simulation software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb expanded use of NVIDIA systems for drug discovery, highlighting demand beyond traditional tech customers. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb expanded use of NVIDIA systems for drug discovery, highlighting demand beyond traditional tech customers. Positive Sentiment: QumulusAI bought 1,632 Blackwell GPUs, signaling continued strong appetite for NVIDIA’s AI hardware. Article Title

QumulusAI bought 1,632 Blackwell GPUs, signaling continued strong appetite for NVIDIA’s AI hardware. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term AI winner, but many pieces are mostly valuation-focused rather than new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term AI winner, but many pieces are mostly valuation-focused rather than new fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: AMD’s Microsoft-backed Helios launch has intensified concerns about competitive pressure in AI data centers. Article Title

AMD’s Microsoft-backed Helios launch has intensified concerns about competitive pressure in AI data centers. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor selloff and “AI bubble” worries may be capping upside and keeping investors cautious. Article Title

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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