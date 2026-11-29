Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,329 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.1% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $293,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 7,534 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about NVDA:

Positive Sentiment: Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Article: NVIDIA's AI Cloud Revenues Nearly Triple

Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Negative Sentiment: Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Article: Why Nvidia pared opening gains to decline again on Friday?

Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Governance concerns remain a separate overhang: S&P placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on negative watch, citing management and board oversight risks. Huang is also due to testify before Congress, and securities class-action notices add legal uncertainty, although such notices do not establish wrongdoing. Article: S&P warns Nvidia credit rating could be cut over management and governance risk

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $124.50 and a 1-year high of $243.37. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $202.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 28th that allows the company to buy back $150 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 10.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $7,648,787.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 765,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,595,812.15. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Timothy Teter sold 30,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.80, for a total value of $6,786,488.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,687,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,810,648. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore lowered NVIDIA from an "outperform" rating to a "positive" rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $240.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut NVIDIA from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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