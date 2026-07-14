NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Boosted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,902 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 8.9% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $83,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Itau BBA Securities reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Commentary from investors and analysts continued to frame NVIDIA as the leader in AI infrastructure, with strong earnings, high margins, and ongoing demand for its chips and full-stack platform. Article Title

Commentary from investors and analysts continued to frame NVIDIA as the leader in AI infrastructure, with strong earnings, high margins, and ongoing demand for its chips and full-stack platform. Positive Sentiment: Several reports said NVIDIA remains the preferred AI-chip exposure for Wall Street, citing continued AI capex, favorable analyst ratings, and the company’s dominant position versus rivals like AMD and custom-chip efforts. Article Title

Several reports said NVIDIA remains the preferred AI-chip exposure for Wall Street, citing continued AI capex, favorable analyst ratings, and the company’s dominant position versus rivals like AMD and custom-chip efforts. Positive Sentiment: Coverage on AI spending suggested demand is still healthy, with TSMC’s strong sales and broader AI buildout trends reinforcing the idea that NVIDIA’s end-market remains resilient. Article Title

Coverage on AI spending suggested demand is still healthy, with TSMC’s strong sales and broader AI buildout trends reinforcing the idea that NVIDIA’s end-market remains resilient. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles argued that NVIDIA’s stock has lagged the broader AI trade or that other names such as Broadcom may outperform in the near term, which adds debate but does not change the core long-term thesis. Article Title

Some articles argued that NVIDIA’s stock has lagged the broader AI trade or that other names such as Broadcom may outperform in the near term, which adds debate but does not change the core long-term thesis. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech weakness and profit-taking hit semiconductor stocks, and one article noted investors were trimming exposure to high-growth names, which pressured NVIDIA in the short term. Article Title

Broader tech weakness and profit-taking hit semiconductor stocks, and one article noted investors were trimming exposure to high-growth names, which pressured NVIDIA in the short term. Negative Sentiment: Several reports raised questions about whether AI spending is becoming more selective or whether competition from custom chips and rivals could eventually limit NVIDIA’s upside, creating a cautionary tone. Article Title

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $203.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $162.02 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $209.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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