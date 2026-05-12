NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,929 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 71,035 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.7% of Brighton Jones LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $101,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $188.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $120.28 and a 12-month high of $222.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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