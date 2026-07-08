NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lowered by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,063 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.7% of Simmons Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Simmons Bank's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7%

NVDA opened at $196.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $209.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.94. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $158.39 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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