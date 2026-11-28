Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512,863 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 38,819 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $345,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Level Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 95.5% in the third quarter. Level Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,911,475 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $436,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Marest Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,641 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Stevens sold 622,239 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $144,122,997.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,336,531 shares in the company, valued at $541,187,310.22. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $7,648,787.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 765,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,595,812.15. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253 over the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $150.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.35. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $124.50 and a 12 month high of $243.37. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $202.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.74%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about NVDA:

Positive Sentiment: Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Article: Will Jensen Huang's return be the spark the shaky AI market needs?

Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to four Southeast Asian countries while they address tighter U.S. export rules. Any prolonged halt could delay sales, while new restrictions on remote access to computing capacity may constrain demand from regional data centers. Article: Nvidia Tells Partners to Pause Shipments to Southeast Asia

NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to four Southeast Asian countries while they address tighter U.S. export rules. Any prolonged halt could delay sales, while new restrictions on remote access to computing capacity may constrain demand from regional data centers. Negative Sentiment: Governance concerns remain a separate overhang: S&P placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on negative watch, citing management and board oversight risks. Huang is also due to testify before Congress, and securities class-action notices add legal uncertainty, although such notices do not establish wrongdoing. Article: S&P warns Nvidia credit rating could be cut over management and governance risk

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Melius Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. China Renaissance raised their target price on NVIDIA from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report