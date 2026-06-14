NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Raised by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,403 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.3% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $156,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Syntax Research Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $205.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $206.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $140.85 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock worth $332,073,643. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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