NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Boosted by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,436 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.8% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Emissary Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $8,979,000. Finally, Arnold Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Itau BBA Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NVDA opened at $215.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $217.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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