NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Boosted by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,580 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.0% of Continuum Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock valued at $332,629,083 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish, with reports saying NVIDIA’s profit margins look relatively safe through 2030 and Wall Street still sees strong upside from AI demand, Blackwell ramp momentum, and continued data center spending.

Analysts remain broadly bullish, with reports saying NVIDIA’s profit margins look relatively safe through 2030 and Wall Street still sees strong upside from AI demand, Blackwell ramp momentum, and continued data center spending. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight fresh demand signals for NVIDIA hardware, including OpenAI reportedly considering an Ohio data center deal with Nvidia backing, Apple using NVIDIA GPUs for advanced AI workloads via Google Cloud, and Nebius launching NVIDIA-powered AI initiatives in the UK and Europe.

Several articles highlight fresh demand signals for NVIDIA hardware, including OpenAI reportedly considering an Ohio data center deal with Nvidia backing, Apple using NVIDIA GPUs for advanced AI workloads via Google Cloud, and Nebius launching NVIDIA-powered AI initiatives in the UK and Europe. Positive Sentiment: Management and supporters are framing the recent pullback as a buying opportunity, with Jensen Huang’s upbeat comments echoed by commentators such as Jim Cramer and multiple bullish stock-picking pieces.

Management and supporters are framing the recent pullback as a buying opportunity, with Jensen Huang’s upbeat comments echoed by commentators such as Jim Cramer and multiple bullish stock-picking pieces. Positive Sentiment: Company-specific partnerships in South Korea and continued ecosystem expansion suggest NVIDIA remains central to the AI infrastructure buildout, which supports the long-term growth story.

Company-specific partnerships in South Korea and continued ecosystem expansion suggest NVIDIA remains central to the AI infrastructure buildout, which supports the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage notes that NVIDIA’s stock is consolidating near technical support after a strong run, which could matter more as a setup for the next move than as a sign of deteriorating fundamentals.

Some coverage notes that NVIDIA’s stock is consolidating near technical support after a strong run, which could matter more as a setup for the next move than as a sign of deteriorating fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The main headwind is a broader semiconductor and tech selloff, with NVIDIA falling alongside peers like AMD and Broadcom as markets react to inflation, geopolitical worries, and a general pullback from high-multiple AI names.

The main headwind is a broader semiconductor and tech selloff, with NVIDIA falling alongside peers like AMD and Broadcom as markets react to inflation, geopolitical worries, and a general pullback from high-multiple AI names. Negative Sentiment: Some articles also raise valuation concerns and point to hedge fund/institutional selling, suggesting investors are becoming more cautious after NVIDIA’s huge multi-year run.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $200.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $140.85 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $310.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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