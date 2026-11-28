RD Finance Ltd lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 63,201 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.9% of RD Finance Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RD Finance Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 132,240 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 81.5% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,167 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Investors following NVDA have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Article: Will Jensen Huang's return be the spark the shaky AI market needs?

Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to four Southeast Asian countries while they address tighter U.S. export rules. Any prolonged halt could delay sales, while new restrictions on remote access to computing capacity may constrain demand from regional data centers. Article: Nvidia Tells Partners to Pause Shipments to Southeast Asia

NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to four Southeast Asian countries while they address tighter U.S. export rules. Any prolonged halt could delay sales, while new restrictions on remote access to computing capacity may constrain demand from regional data centers. Negative Sentiment: Governance concerns remain a separate overhang: S&P placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on negative watch, citing management and board oversight risks. Huang is also due to testify before Congress, and securities class-action notices add legal uncertainty, although such notices do not establish wrongdoing. Article: S&P warns Nvidia credit rating could be cut over management and governance risk

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $7,648,787.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 765,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,595,812.15. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $144,122,997.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,336,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,187,310.22. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Dbs Bank assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a "moderate buy" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC set a $170.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.58. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $124.50 and a 1-year high of $243.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The business had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.74%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

See Also

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