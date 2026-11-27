Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,942 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.9% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,156,076,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,849,721 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,176,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,783,437 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $202,047,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897,836 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in NVIDIA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 133,768,018 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,329,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nykredit A S bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $2,315,956,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Timothy Teter sold 30,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.80, for a total value of $6,786,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,687,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,810,648. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $7,648,787.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 765,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,595,812.15. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Investors following NVDA have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Physical AI could add another growth driver: NVIDIA expects revenue from the area to more than quadruple in the current fiscal year, according to a report highlighting its partnerships and expansion opportunities. Physical AI growth article

Physical AI could add another growth driver: NVIDIA expects revenue from the area to more than quadruple in the current fiscal year, according to a report highlighting its partnerships and expansion opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s reinstatement removes some immediate uncertainty over who is leading NVIDIA, but it has not ended scrutiny of the board’s oversight and succession planning. Moody’s said its rating and outlook remain unchanged after the return. Moody’s rating update

Jensen Huang’s reinstatement removes some immediate uncertainty over who is leading NVIDIA, but it has not ended scrutiny of the board’s oversight and succession planning. Moody’s said its rating and outlook remain unchanged after the return. Negative Sentiment: S&P placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on negative watch, citing governance, board-independence and key-person concerns; a one-notch downgrade is possible within 90 days. The outlook adds a financial-market overhang alongside congressional scrutiny and securities litigation. S&P governance and credit-watch report

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $149.30 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $124.50 and a 12-month high of $243.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The company had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NVIDIA from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised NVIDIA from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

Further Reading

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