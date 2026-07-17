NVR, Inc. $NVR Holdings Cut by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of NVR worth $15,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in NVR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in NVR by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs grew its stake in NVR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 127 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In related news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 11 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 25 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,487.50. The trade was a 78.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

NVR Trading Up 2.9%

NVR stock opened at $6,684.72 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,501.01 and a one year high of $8,618.28. The company's fifty day moving average price is $6,298.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,822.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $79.97 by ($12.21). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 12.93%.NVR's quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $94.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 372.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,600.00 to $8,225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $5,664.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $8,096.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7,649.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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