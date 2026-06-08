NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of NVR worth $100,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in NVR by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in NVR by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in NVR by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $6,195.06 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,501.01 and a 1 year high of $8,618.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6,331.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,008.26. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $94.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 375.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 11 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6,699.50 per share, for a total transaction of $73,694.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,487.50. This represents a 78.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $8,096.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7,649.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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