NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of NVR worth $45,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in NVR by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Get NVR alerts: Sign Up

NVR Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $6,483.19 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $6,266.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,847.45. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,501.01 and a 52-week high of $8,618.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 12.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $94.83 EPS. NVR's revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 372.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 11 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25 shares in the company, valued at $167,487.50. This trade represents a 78.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NVR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NVR from $8,600.00 to $8,225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7,649.33.

Read Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVR wasn't on the list.

While NVR currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here