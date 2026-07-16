Nwam LLC Acquires 5,476 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 226.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,892 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE SYK opened at $316.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock's 50 day moving average is $311.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus set a $370.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $392.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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