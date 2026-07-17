Nwam LLC Acquires New Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,313 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 97.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 114.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of Xylem to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XYL

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.29 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.48.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Xylem's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Further Reading

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