Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 8,509 Wabtec $WAB

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,509 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WAB. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wabtec from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WAB

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of WAB opened at $260.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $184.26 and a 52-week high of $284.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec's payout ratio is 17.54%.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.07, for a total transaction of $304,787.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,212,071.98. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,734 shares of company stock worth $1,504,571 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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