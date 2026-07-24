Nwam LLC Buys 8,055 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Nwam LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,128 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Nwam LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nwam LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet delivered a strong quarter, with revenue of $119.8 billion and EPS of $9.11, both well above expectations, while Google Cloud revenue jumped 82% year over year and YouTube ad revenue also grew solidly. Reuters article

Alphabet delivered a strong quarter, with revenue of $119.8 billion and EPS of $9.11, both well above expectations, while Google Cloud revenue jumped 82% year over year and YouTube ad revenue also grew solidly. Positive Sentiment: Management said AI demand is outpacing capacity, which helped justify higher investment plans, and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said existing customers are spending about 50% more than they initially committed. CNBC article

Management said AI demand is outpacing capacity, which helped justify higher investment plans, and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said existing customers are spending about 50% more than they initially committed. Positive Sentiment: Google’s Gemini AI assistant now has more than 950 million monthly users, showing continued traction in its AI products and ecosystem. TechCrunch article

Google’s Gemini AI assistant now has more than 950 million monthly users, showing continued traction in its AI products and ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, a small but shareholder-friendly capital return move. MarketBeat reference

Alphabet declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, a small but shareholder-friendly capital return move. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet disclosed a large equity stake in SpaceX, highlighting the value of its investment portfolio, though this is not a direct operating catalyst for the core business. WSJ article

Alphabet disclosed a large equity stake in SpaceX, highlighting the value of its investment portfolio, though this is not a direct operating catalyst for the core business. Negative Sentiment: Shares are falling as investors react to a much higher 2026 capital spending outlook and Alphabet’s first-ever negative free cash flow, raising concerns that AI infrastructure spending could pressure returns. Barron’s article

Shares are falling as investors react to a much higher 2026 capital spending outlook and Alphabet’s first-ever negative free cash flow, raising concerns that AI infrastructure spending could pressure returns. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet also faces a new €890 million ($1 billion) EU antitrust fine over Search and Play Store practices, adding regulatory pressure. Reuters article

Alphabet also faces a new €890 million ($1 billion) EU antitrust fine over Search and Play Store practices, adding regulatory pressure. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to Alphabet’s disclosures, which can add overhang and keep sentiment fragile. Business Wire article

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore raised their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $355.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $465.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $317.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.82 and a 52-week high of $408.61. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $364.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 54.77%.The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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