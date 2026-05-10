Nwam LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP - Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,843 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,926 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,649,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,128,000 after buying an additional 55,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,082,000 after buying an additional 859,334 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,764,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,467,000 after buying an additional 1,201,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,524,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,366,000 after buying an additional 180,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,253,000 after buying an additional 66,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting CRISPR Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting CRISPR Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright and Brookline Capital Markets both raised several near-term earnings estimates for CRSP, signaling slightly better expectations for 2026 and 2027 profitability. Those revisions can help support the stock by suggesting improving fundamentals. Analyst estimate updates for CRISPR Therapeutics

HC Wainwright and Brookline Capital Markets both raised several near-term earnings estimates for CRSP, signaling slightly better expectations for 2026 and 2027 profitability. Those revisions can help support the stock by suggesting improving fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated a Buy view on CRSP, adding to the constructive analyst tone around the name. Piper Sandler Buy rating article

Piper Sandler reiterated a view on CRSP, adding to the constructive analyst tone around the name. Neutral Sentiment: CRISPR Therapeutics was also listed as a “trending stock” on Zacks, which reflects elevated investor interest but does not by itself change the company’s outlook. CRISPR Therapeutics trending stock article

CRISPR Therapeutics was also listed as a “trending stock” on Zacks, which reflects elevated investor interest but does not by itself change the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: One note highlighted conflicting analyst sentiment across healthcare names, reinforcing that CRSP is still viewed as a high-uncertainty biotech story rather than a clear fundamentals-driven winner. Conflicting analyst sentiment article

One note highlighted conflicting analyst sentiment across healthcare names, reinforcing that CRSP is still viewed as a high-uncertainty biotech story rather than a clear fundamentals-driven winner. Negative Sentiment: Despite some upgrades, the company is still expected to post meaningful losses in the coming years, and Brookline cut its FY2026 and FY2030 earnings outlook in some areas, reminding investors that CRSP remains a speculative, pre-profitability story. CRISPR Therapeutics earnings estimate updates

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 3,182 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $148,853.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 94,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,411,728.24. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,150 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $152,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $634,281.18. The trade was a 19.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 51,828 shares of company stock worth $2,578,097 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6%

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 17.97. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.74.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,856.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.66%. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

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