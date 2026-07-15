Nwam LLC Has $34.34 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,489 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.0% of Nwam LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nwam LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $719.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $720.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.59. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $551.56 and a 12 month high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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