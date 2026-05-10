Nwam LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,743 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 28,511 shares during the period. Nwam LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $172.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Trading Up 2.2%

Corning stock opened at $186.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.46 and a 200-day moving average of $115.11. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $198.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $1,953,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $641,611.50. This represents a 75.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $204,771.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 177,256 shares of company stock worth $26,541,572 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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