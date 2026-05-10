Nwam LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 270.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,117 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 22,711 shares during the period. Nwam LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15,459.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $791,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,879 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,146,372,000 after buying an additional 2,277,234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Honeywell International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,845,032 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $388,379,000 after buying an additional 1,042,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,161,731 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $12,322,222,000 after buying an additional 1,027,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Honeywell International by 424.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,153,754 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $242,865,000 after buying an additional 933,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $213.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.76 and a 1 year high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HON. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

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