Nwam LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in Carrier Global by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 473 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 723.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 486 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company's stock.

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Carrier Global Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Carrier Global's payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Zacks Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Carrier Global from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.51.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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