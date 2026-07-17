Nwam LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in The New York Times Company $NYT

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,241,489 shares of the company's stock worth $433,284,000 after buying an additional 1,628,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in New York Times by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,211,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,805,000 after purchasing an additional 441,851 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,664,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,027,198 shares of the company's stock worth $348,988,000 after purchasing an additional 116,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,565 shares of the company's stock worth $272,347,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded The New York Times Company NYSE: NYT from hold to strong-buy, a bullish signal that may be supporting the stock. Tickerreport.com report on Zacks upgrade

Zacks Research upgraded from hold to strong-buy, a bullish signal that may be supporting the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s newsroom continued to generate high-profile political and geopolitical coverage, including reporting on U.S.-Iran tensions, ICE, Ukraine, and domestic weather disasters, which reinforces NYT’s role as a major breaking-news publisher. Trump Pressures ICE to Resume Traffic Stops After Agency Pulls Back

The company’s newsroom continued to generate high-profile political and geopolitical coverage, including reporting on U.S.-Iran tensions, ICE, Ukraine, and domestic weather disasters, which reinforces NYT’s role as a major breaking-news publisher. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported that NYT filed to block federal subpoenas related to reporters’ coverage of security concerns around Trump’s Qatari-donated Air Force One, highlighting legal and press-freedom issues but not an obvious business driver. Reuters: New York Times seeks to block subpoenas to reporters over Air Force One reporting

Reuters reported that related to reporters’ coverage of security concerns around Trump’s Qatari-donated Air Force One, highlighting legal and press-freedom issues but not an obvious business driver. Neutral Sentiment: Other NYT headlines over the past day were largely editorial, science, and world-news pieces, such as wildfire smoke, flood coverage, and a new cholesterol drug approval, which are important for readership but less likely to move the stock on their own.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other news, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $320,819.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,496. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $693,540.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,193,821.14. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 17,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYT opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. New York Times's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. New York Times's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of New York Times from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Get Our Latest Report on New York Times

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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