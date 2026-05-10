Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Halliburton Company $HAL

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,030 shares of the oilfield services company's stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,794 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, Director Tobi M. Young sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $255,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,230. This represents a 28.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Casey Maxwell sold 20,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $852,377.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 93,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,927,732.07. The trade was a 17.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 222,488 shares of company stock worth $8,789,305 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Halliburton

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded Halliburton to overweight and raised its price target to $55, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. Barclays upgrade coverage

Barclays upgraded Halliburton to overweight and raised its price target to $55, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Broader analyst sentiment has improved, with multiple firms raising price targets and Halliburton’s latest earnings topping expectations. Halliburton earnings and analyst updates

Broader analyst sentiment has improved, with multiple firms raising price targets and Halliburton’s latest earnings topping expectations. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sold 20,348 shares, but the transaction was made under a pre-arranged trading plan, making it less likely to reflect a negative change in the company’s outlook. Insider sale details

An insider sold 20,348 shares, but the transaction was made under a pre-arranged trading plan, making it less likely to reflect a negative change in the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: New articles highlighting Halliburton’s trend status and valuation story reflect renewed market attention rather than a specific company event. Wall Street bullish or bearish article

Halliburton Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. Halliburton Company has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $42.46.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Griffin Securities upgraded Halliburton from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial increased their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Zephirin Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report).

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