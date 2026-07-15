Nwam LLC Purchases 5,575 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 18.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,363 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $54,674,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 37.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,694 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 6.3% in the first quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Down 0.5%

DHR opened at $199.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm's fifty day moving average is $181.51 and its 200 day moving average is $198.83. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $160.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.Danaher's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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