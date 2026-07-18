Nwam LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nwam LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nwam LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after buying an additional 5,040,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,396,634,000 after buying an additional 1,548,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $29,607,500,000 after buying an additional 2,491,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,252,196,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the sale, the director owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AVGO opened at $370.83 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $401.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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