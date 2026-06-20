NWF Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.90 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,486 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc.'s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Get Chubb alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $375.00 to $368.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $349.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $323.88 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $324.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $264.10 and a 1 year high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chubb's payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here