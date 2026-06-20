NWF Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Amgen by 29.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $337.60 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.83 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The company has a market cap of $182.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $340.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $354.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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