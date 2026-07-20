NWK Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 211.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA makes up 2.9% of NWK Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. NWK Group Inc.'s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $6,922,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,199 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $53,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,667.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $513.99 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,861.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,544.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.Comfort Systems USA's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Glj Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,015.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total value of $2,599,005.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at $13,282,648.22. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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