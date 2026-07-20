NWK Group Inc. Invests $5.71 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,665 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,712,000. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 2.2% of NWK Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $188.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell, signaling continued confidence in long-term profitability even after the recent selloff. Estimate revision reference

Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell, signaling continued confidence in long-term profitability even after the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, record data-center revenue, and strong design wins, which could support a rebound if AI spending remains robust. Article reference

Several articles highlighted Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, record data-center revenue, and strong design wins, which could support a rebound if AI spending remains robust. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary framed Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, but also noted that the stock’s valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes. Article reference

Recent commentary framed Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, but also noted that the stock’s valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech volatility and a sharp semiconductor selloff have weighed on sentiment across the group, including Marvell, even as some analysts remain constructive. Article reference

Broader tech volatility and a sharp semiconductor selloff have weighed on sentiment across the group, including Marvell, even as some analysts remain constructive. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group downgraded Marvell to Hold on valuation concerns, and multiple reports said the stock has been falling more steeply than the broader market amid AI capex slowdown fears. Article reference

Erste Group downgraded Marvell to on valuation concerns, and multiple reports said the stock has been falling more steeply than the broader market amid AI capex slowdown fears. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also warned that Marvell’s “real risk” is its elevated valuation and heavy dependence on AI infrastructure spending, which could magnify downside if growth expectations cool. Article reference

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,939,531.02. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,610,688.90. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 target price on Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.45.

View Our Latest Report on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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