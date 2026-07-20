NWK Group Inc. Invests $5.83 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,442 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,825,000. Arista Networks accounts for about 2.2% of NWK Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 184.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ANET opened at $168.60 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average is $147.34. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.99 and a 12-month high of $189.82. The company has a market capitalization of $212.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,786,844 shares of company stock valued at $467,941,533 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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