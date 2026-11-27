CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,141 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $21,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Financial Advisors purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Balance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $297.62.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $242.96 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $184.68 and a 12-month high of $339.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.12.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.76 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.0140 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is presently 31.92%.

NXP Semiconductors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase $5 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, Director Anthony Foxx sold 400 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.60, for a total transaction of $105,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $775,511.20. This trade represents a 11.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $226,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,209.68. The trade was a 11.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,523 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. The company designs and manufactures chips and related software used in automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communications infrastructure applications. Its products include microcontrollers and processors, analog and mixed-signal components, connectivity technologies, and security solutions. NXP is particularly active in automotive semiconductors, supplying technologies for vehicle networking, electrification, advanced driver-assistance systems, and in-vehicle processing.

Further Reading

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