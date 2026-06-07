NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,231 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after acquiring an additional 51,381 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $33,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $295.96 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $183.00 and a 1-year high of $339.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. NXP Semiconductors's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.25.

View Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. This trade represents a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,061,078. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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