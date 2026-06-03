NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,711 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 25,674 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of NXP Semiconductors worth $80,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,706 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $323.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $183.00 and a 52 week high of $339.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $250.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at $474,700. This represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,187.67. This represents a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $2,508,416 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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