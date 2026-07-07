O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. Acquires 15,317 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 154.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,242 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,317 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 2.0% of O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc.'s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company's stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,923,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 284,655 shares of the company's stock worth $36,698,000 after buying an additional 87,455 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $115.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ KMB traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.59. 905,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,099. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $137.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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