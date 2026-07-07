O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,282,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,767 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,417,997,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $488,947,000 after purchasing an additional 450,984 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 84,499.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,995 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 422,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of GS stock traded down $17.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,038.07. The stock had a trading volume of 317,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,932. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $691.30 and a 12-month high of $1,125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,005.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $933.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $986.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Goldman Sachs to $1,150 from $1,050 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside.

Bank of America raised its price target on Goldman Sachs to $1,150 from $1,050 and kept a rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: UBS also boosted its target to $1,120 from $940, reflecting a more constructive view on the stock ahead of earnings.

UBS also boosted its target to $1,120 from $940, reflecting a more constructive view on the stock ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post year-over-year earnings growth in its upcoming report, with commentary pointing to a high likelihood of an earnings beat.

Analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post year-over-year earnings growth in its upcoming report, with commentary pointing to a high likelihood of an earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that a strong quarter for Wall Street banks could be driven by higher trading revenue and advisory fees, including a boost from the SpaceX IPO and healthier M&A activity.

Reuters reported that a strong quarter for Wall Street banks could be driven by higher trading revenue and advisory fees, including a boost from the SpaceX IPO and healthier M&A activity. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ expanding role in EMEA M&A advisory underscores improving dealmaking trends that could support investment-banking revenue. Article Title

Goldman Sachs’ expanding role in EMEA M&A advisory underscores improving dealmaking trends that could support investment-banking revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is also in the news for market commentary and stock-picking calls on other companies, which is more about the firm’s research activity than a direct driver of GS earnings.

Goldman Sachs is also in the news for market commentary and stock-picking calls on other companies, which is more about the firm’s research activity than a direct driver of GS earnings. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s hiring and technology-investment updates may help long-term efficiency, but they are not likely to move the stock much on their own.

The company’s hiring and technology-investment updates may help long-term efficiency, but they are not likely to move the stock much on their own. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness ahead of earnings season and some hedge-fund de-risking in tech and industrials may temper risk appetite for financial stocks in the near term.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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