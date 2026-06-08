O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 198,772 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,277 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 198,772 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises about 0.6% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $109,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:XOM opened at $150.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $153.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.43. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.68 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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